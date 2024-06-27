EJ Andrew hits go-ahead single in ninth to lead Indians over Aquasox 4-3

From staff reports

EVERETT – EJ Andrew Jr. got the Spokane Indians back on track with a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win over the Everett Aquasox on Thursday at Funko Field.

Andrew Jr., batting eighth, brought home Bryan Betancourt, who singled earlier in the inning. Betancourt advanced on a wild pitch and a single from Jesus Bugarin.

The Indians (4-2) won their first game against the Aquasox (4-2) this series, after starting the second-half of the Northwest League season with three wins over Eugene.

Spokane’s Kyle Karros had the most productive night at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Indians a 2-1 lead, which grew to 3-1 in the fifth inning.

Andrew Miller hit a home run for Everett in the bottom of the fifth and Jared Sundstrom hit a tying single later in the inning.

Indians starter Chase Dollander threw five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, a walk and eight strikeouts.

Carson Skipper earned his fifth save, allowing one hit in the ninth inning.