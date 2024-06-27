Grace Potter to bring latest album ‘Mother Road’ to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Grammy-award nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter is bringing her latest album to the Spokane Tribe Casino next week.

“Mother Road” combines elements of soul, blues, country and rock ’n’ roll, tunes concertgoers can expect at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Airway Heights.

Following a cross-country road trip in 2021, Potter’s Route 66 venture inspired her to craft “Mother Road” that, according to her website, is “equal parts fearlessly raw memoir and carnivalesque fable,” like a “motion picture soundtrack,” and “fantastically twisted odyssey populated by the hitchhikers and outlaws and other lifelong wanderers who roman through the wonderland of her psyche.”

Potter’s career began in 2002 after forming the band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals while attending college. The Vermont native has shared the stage with the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant and the Allman Brothers Band, with her music being compared to musicians like Janis Joplin. She also duetted with country singer Kenney Chesney.

Potter wrote, composed and performed “Something That I Want,” the music to Disney’s “Tangled” end credits, and sang Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” title song “Stuck in the Middle with You.”