Court docs: North Spokane homicide stemmed from confrontation at apartment complex

The shooting that killed a 27-year-old man stemmed from him asking people to leave his friend’s North Spokane apartment, court records say.

Anthony “Tony” Brown was shot and killed outside the Serrano South apartments on East Wedgewood Avenue on Tuesday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said. Brown was in a relationship and has children, according to his Facebook page.

Police on Thursday arrested Wyatt F. Comer, 23, in connection with Brown’s death.

Brown, along with a group of friends, went to an acquaintance’s apartment to check on it while the tenant was out of town, according to court documents. Brown couldn’t get into the apartment with the key, but he heard a man’s voice inside, so he knocked on the door and told them to leave.

A witness told police the door flew open and Brown then pushed her out of the way, court records say. The witness heard two or three gunshots and watched a man and a woman run out of the apartment.

Bystanders ran to Brown and attempted to stop the bleeding from the gunshot wound, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police searched the apartment and found Comer’s backpack and an ID belonging to Johnvani Andrews, his associate and possible girlfriend. They also found fast food bags, chips and cans of alcohol, court documents say.

Family members told police that Comer showed up at his 8-year-old daughter’s home, who is currently in the custody of her grandmother. Comer told his daughter’s grandmother that he had shot someone, she told police. Comer also told a friend that he needed help getting his gun he tossed in a dumpster, but the friend refused to do so.

Police tracked Comer’s car and pulled him over. They arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder and Andrews on a warrant, court records say.

Comer, who has multiple felony convictions in Spokane, is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Spokane County Jail.