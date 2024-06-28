Moscow prosecutors decline to charge UI football players suspected in beating of student

The Moscow City Attorney’s Office declined to charge a group of University of Idaho football players suspected of beating and injuring a civil engineering student in February.

The student, Timmy Reed, sustained a black eye, a fractured nose and a concussion from being knocked unconscious after his head hit asphalt, his attorney Tim Gresback previously told The Spokesman-Review. No football players suspected in the beating have been publicly identified.

City prosecuting attorney Reed Brevig said the case was sent to him from the Moscow Police Department for review to determine if charges should be filed.

After a review “of the facts, circumstances, potential violations and defenses under Idaho Code,” Brevig came to the conclusion he would not file charges, he said via email Friday.

“ … There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, any criminal conduct before an impartial trier of fact,” Brevig wrote.

Gresback said in April during a press conference that Reed was hosting a party at his home near campus and asked a group of people who were not invited to leave his home.

When they did not leave, Reed was punched, Gresback said. The attorney believes the incident stemmed from an altercation where a member of his fraternity “had a tussle” with a football player weeks prior.

Gresback said Reed was addled with fear since the incident.

“He has cooperated with the university’s investigation and appeared for a police interview. He has nothing to hide,” Gresback said in April. “The Reed family doesn’t want this to be swept under the rug.”

Gresback could not be reached for comment Friday. Timmy Reed’s father, Nick Reed, said the lack of charges were devastating, but did not elaborate further.