Why these 10 American anthems deserve a spot on your Fourth of July playlist

Charlie Vargas and Holly Alvarado, The Orange County Register

The Fourth of July is around the corner, and everyone is busy stocking their coolers, flying their flags and figuring out where to catch the best fireworks shows, but have you put together your party playlist? To aid you in your party preparations, we’ve compiled a list of 10 American anthems to bump at your backyard BBQs.

To impress your patriotic pals, learn the backstories of the songs that have become ubiquitous at U.S. celebrations.

James Brown’s ‘Living in America’

The 1985 single “Living in America,” sung by the Godfather of Soul and the “most sampled man in the biz,” James Brown, paints a picture of the American dream, and the possibilities available just a road trip or train ride away. The music video includes a montage of fireworks, stars ‘n’ stripes-clad Vegas showgirls, scenes from Wall Street, and of course, one of the greatest U.S. fictional fighters, Rocky Balboa.

The song was actually written by Dan Hartman and Charles Midnight, but Sylvester Stallone asked James Brown to record the track to be featured in “Rocky IV.” In the film, Balboa (Stallone) has to rethink his retirement after his friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). The song encapsulates the film franchise’s message that in America if you work hard enough and don’t give up, your dreams can come true.

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’

One of the songs that constantly gets mistaken for a celebration of patriotism is “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen. The 1984 hit written by Springsteen has been used in political speeches and rallies from former Presidents Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. Still, the song is more of a critical commentary on the struggles of Vietnam veterans returning home. The hit’s lyrics paint a picture of the economic hardships of veterans juxtaposed with the patriotic glorification of the country’s fighting forces.

Part of the reason the song might elicit confusion is because of the way Springsteen writes his choruses and “Born in the U.S.A.” has a loud and triumphant one. In an NPR interview, Springsteen noted that his choruses are “the spiritual and hope part” of his songs while the “blues and your daily realities are in the details of the verses.” Sure, the song may not be about patriotism, but what’s more patriotic than using freedom of speech to criticize a government and society’s treatment of its own veterans?

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Although Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” sings about Alabama specifically when referencing the U.S. Southland, the three writers credited for the song, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Ed King were not from the state. According to NPR, the song was a response to Neil Young’s “Southern Man,” on which the Canadian singer disparages the American South for the horrendous history of slavery and segregation. “Sweet Home Alabama” name-checks Young and was written to illustrate that not everyone in the South should be dismissed as bigoted or racist. “Alabama richly deserved the shot Lynyrd Skynyrd gave me with their great record,” Neil later wrote in his 2012 memoir, “Waging Heavy Peace.”

The band has had some trouble dispelling some of the stereotypical associations, partly because it used to perform with a confederate flag at its concerts at the suggestion of its record label but also name-checking one of Alabama’s most controversial leaders, Gov. George Wallace. The lyrics cite Wallace, who notoriously proclaimed, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever” during his 1963 inaugural address. In “Sweet Home Alabama,” the group includes boos in the lyrics: “In Birmingham, they love the governor (boo! boo! boo!)” to show they disagree with Wallace’s stance on segregation, but it showcases a significant point in America. The history of this country has a dark past, but we can acknowledge that and construct a path to be better. That message — and that feel-good guitar riff — is what should be celebrated with “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

The Fourth of July can be celebrated in several ways, but one of the first things that comes to mind when we think of the American holiday is the fireworks. Why not keep it to theme and throw in Katy Perry’s hit “Firework” for that barbecue playlist? The song was co-written by Perry with Ester Dean and the song’s producers Stargate and Sandy Vee, but it doesn’t have much to do with America other than the sparkly sky shows.

Perry said in an interview at the 2011 MTV Awards that the song was a metaphor for the inner self and that she believed everyone has that spark. She was influenced by Jack Keuroac’s 1957 novel, “On The Road,” when she read an excerpt about “people that are buzzing and fizzing and full of life and never say a commonplace thing. They shoot across the sky like a firework and make people go ‘Ahhh.’ I guess that making people go ‘ahhh’ is kind of like my motto.” While it isn’t explicitly about America, it is about finding yourself, which has some American sentiment behind it. Plus, who else can make singing about fireworks this fun?

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ ‘American Girl’

For several reasons, one of America’s classic rock staples, “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, deserves its presence on every Fourth of July playlist. The holiday marks the song’s first recording on July 4, 1976. Well, the story focuses on a young woman’s soul-searching to find the strength needed to create a better future, which, for a country built by immigrants looking for better lives, makes the track a uniquely American narrative.

In the book “Conversations with Tom Petty” the musician cleared up the song’s origin story, as it was often said to be about a young college student who committed suicide in Florida. Petty said that narrative was nothing more than an urban legend and that he actually wrote the song while living in an Encino apartment near the freeway. The cars zooming past sounded like ocean waves crashing. He’d just made it to Los Angeles from Gainesville, Florida, and was chasing his own dreams at the time. The American girl in the song is “raised on promises” and wants to manifest her dreams for a bigger, better life, and she’s willing to die trying.

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the USA’

Released in 2009, Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA” quickly became an anthem of celebration and freedom. Written by Jessie J, Dr. Luke, and Claude Kelly, the song captures the excitement and nervousness of arriving in Los Angeles, a city synonymous with big dreams and new beginnings.

“Party in the USA” resonates with the American spirit of optimism and self-expression. Its lyrics reflect a sense of national pride and the quintessential American experience of seeking opportunity and finding one’s place in the world. The song’s enduring popularity at Fourth of July celebrations underscores its role as a contemporary American anthem, embodying the joy and freedom that the holiday represents.

In 2018, Cyrus posted on Instagram ahead of her performance at the iHeartRadio Festival, stating, “It feels even more relevant right now. It ain’t a Party In The USA until we see #LibertyandJusticeFORALL—you heard me, for all!” This reinforces the song’s message of inclusivity and the ongoing pursuit of the American dream.

Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” a dynamic track by Beyoncé, pays homage to the singer’s Texan roots while blending themes of resilience, empowerment, and confidence. Released as part of her newest record, “Cowboy Carter,” the song is the second in a trilogy of albums, following “Renaissance” from 2022. Cowboy Carter spotlights Black pioneers’ overlooked contributions to American musical and cultural history. The song underscores the importance of grit and tenacity, echoing the broader narrative of American resilience and the pursuit of success.

Beyoncé’s journey in the country music scene hasn’t been without its challenges. In 2016, she faced a harsh reception when she performed at the CMA Awards with The Chicks for a rendition of “Daddy Lessons” off her album “Lemonade,” experiencing boos and backlash from some of the country music community. This reaction underscored the genre’s historical resistance to diversity. Yet, Beyoncé’s triumphant return with “Texas Hold ‘Em” marks a significant shift. Prior to this track, no Black woman or biracial female artist had ever topped the Hot Country Songs chart. This milestone follows Tracy Chapman’s historic achievement as the first Black woman to solely write a Country Airplay No. 1, with Luke Combs’ cover of her 1988 classic “Fast Car” reaching the top spot last July.

Neil Diamond’s ‘America’

“America” by Neil Diamond is a stirring 1980 anthem that captures the spirit of immigration and the pursuit of the American dream. Featured on the soundtrack of the film “The Jazz Singer,” this song became one of Diamond’s most iconic hits, celebrated for its patriotic enthusiasm and uplifting message.

“America” narrates the journey of immigrants coming to the United States in search of freedom and a better life, encapsulating the hope and determination that have long defined the American experience. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Diamond shares, “To me, it is the story of my grandparents,” said Diamond. “It’s my gift to them, and it’s very real for me. Maybe that’s why it became so popular. It wasn’t thought out or intellectualized, just sheer emotion. In a way, it speaks to the immigrant in all of us. That’s what makes it so easy to empathize with the song.”

Chuck Berry’s ‘Back in the USA’

In 1959, Chuck Berry released “Back in the USA,” a jubilant rock and roll anthem celebrating the joys and freedoms of American life. Inspired by Berry’s return to the United States after a tour in Australia, the song reflects his appreciation for the familiar comforts and liberties of his home country. Berry’s lyrics vividly depict quintessential American scenes, from drive-in movies to diner meals, capturing the spirit of mid-century American culture. The upbeat tempo and melodies made it an instant hit, showcasing Berry’s signature guitar riffs and storytelling.

Berry is often hailed as one of the founding fathers of rock and roll. His innovative guitar techniques and dynamic performance style laid the groundwork for the genre, influencing countless musicians and bands, including the Beatles, Beach Boys and Rolling Stones. Berry’s impact on rock music was profound, shaping the sound and direction of the genre for generations. His contributions were formally recognized when he was among the first inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, cementing his legacy as a pioneer of rock music.

Beach Boys’ ‘Surfin USA’

“Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys is a sun-soaked anthem that embodies the carefree spirit of American beach culture. Credited to Brian Wilson and Chuck Berry, the track peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1963, and was inspired by the surfer brother of a girl Wilson was dating at the time. If the melody sounds familiar, it’s because Wilson was such a fan of Berry’s “Sweet Little Sixteen,” he essentially rewrote Berry’s lyrics to swap out cities for surf spots, added some of the Beach Boys’ signature harmonies, and voila: “Surfin’ USA.” When it was originally released in 1963, the track was only credited to Wilson, but by 1966 Berry was properly given his due credit.

“Surfin USA” became a symbol of youthful adventure and the California dream. The song continues to resonate with fans, evoking nostalgia for an era defined by endless summers. Its popularity ensures its place as a classic American anthem, celebrated at beach parties, summer gatherings, and patriotic events.