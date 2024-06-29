Everett goes deep three times, clobbers Spokane Indians 12-2

EVERETT – Saturday night was alright for hitting home runs – at least for the home team. The Everett AquaSox went deep three times and blasted the Spokane Indians 12-2 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field.

Indians pitchers walked seven, five of which scored. Each of Everett’s three rallies started with a lead-off free pass.

Spokane starter Conner Staine struggled from the start. He walked the first two batters of the second inning, then a single by Bill Knight plated a run. After a pop out, Freuddy Batista singled off the glove of second baseman Jack Blomgren and another run scored.

The third walk of the inning loaded the bases and Jared Sundstrom launched a grand slam to left field, his ninth homer of the season, and Everett (5-3) led 6-0 after two.

Staine gave up another hit but got out of the inning with no further damage. All told, he gave up six earned runs on five hits and three walks with just one strikeout. He threw just 45 pitches, 25 for strikes.

The Indians (5-3) got a run back in the third. Jose Cordova led the inning off with a single and went to second on a groundout. With two down Dyan Jorge singled up the middle and Cordova scored.

Indians reliever Caleb Franzen provided three innings of scoreless relief and with two down in the top of the seventh Jake Snider singled, stole second and scored on a single by Juan Guerrero, who stumbled between first and second and was tagged out on a rundown.

Any chance of a comeback didn’t take, as Everett outfielder Josh Hood hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-2.

Seattle Mariners No. 4 prospect Lazaro Montes clubbed his first High-A homer of the season, a three-run shot, in the eighth. The 19-year-old outfielder led Low-A Modesto with 13 homers and 72 RBIs in 65 games before his promotion at the start of the week.