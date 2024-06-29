‘Spokane shows up’: Hoopfest returns for the 33rd year, uniting people from all walks of life in basketball

Hoopfest has taken over downtown Spokane, transforming streets into courts and sidewalks into sidelines for the 33rd year. Whistles pierced the air Saturday, crowds cheered and passersby had to keep a sharp eye out for stray basketballs of every size.

Thousands of people from all walks of life came together to facilitate, watch and compete in the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

According to Spokane Hoopfest, the event has brought around $47 million to the region annually since 1990 – and generations of families with it.

“I’ve been here many times before. Yes, I’ve watched my kids, right now I’m watching the grandchildren,” attendee Sue Colyar said.

Sisters Shelby and Sara Lambdin have played in Hoopfest 15 times, beginning when they were in elementary school. This year, they competed with their friend Maddi Beal as the Glizzy Gobblers. Despite not playing basketball outside of Hoopfest, the three women still love the event.

“It’s cool to see the community out there just doing something fun, you know? Different levels, but still enjoying themselves. Also, it forces you to get a little bit in shape, which is nice,” Beal said.

Sara Lambdin felt the same.

“Spokane shows up,” she said. “It’s a good event. There’s lots of volunteers that put in a lot of work to make this happen.”

In addition to longtime fans of the event returning for another year, many kids were beginning traditions of their own – something that Executive Director Riley Stockton is excited about.

“They are the future of Hoopfest, and we’re just so excited to have more youth teams this year,” he said.

Magnolia Preiss, 10, is on team South Hill Turkeys with her best friend, Alice Hook, 10. Both are just kicking off their basketball playing journeys.

“My sister did (basketball) for a little bit,” Magnolia said. “And my brother was born, so he started doing basketball, and so I just did it as a family thing, and I love it so much.”

Magnolia’s little sister, Juniper Preiss, 8, said the best part of the day was seeing the funny names of the teams. Her favorite was Hoop Doctors, but other team names included Hoops I Did It Again, Tater Shots and Five Finger Slingers. Juniper herself played for the Capyballas – referencing capybaras, rodents of unusual skill, according to her mother.

Fourteen elementary school-aged boys from Lewiston, Idaho, came to Hoopfest for the first time through the club System Sports Training. The club, according to co-founder Nate Bailey, was started as a way to bridge the commitment and skill level gap for sports in Lewiston, as the existing programs there can sometimes be either too easy or hard for kids. Bailey said seeing the kids play was one of his favorite parts of the day.

“Going and watching those guys play, they’ve never experienced it and so, you know, their mind is blown,” he said. “That’s one of the coolest parts.”

The weekend will continue with Championship Sunday. Stockton said it will be a good experience.

“I think Championship Sunday, if you have friends or family playing in it, is always pretty special,” Stockton said. “Hoopfest is a great two days – there’s a lot of stuff to see, a lot of stuff to do – and we’re excited for (Sunday).”