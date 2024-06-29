Storm dismantle Dallas Wings, extend home winning streak to 7 games

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – They’re rolling again, and there’s no telling when their winning streak will end.

On Saturday night, the Storm picked apart the Dallas Wings with a buzz saw defense that collected 11 steals and forced 18 turnovers during a 97-76 victory in front of 9,080 at Climate Pledge Arena.

It was the third consecutive win for Seattle (12-6) and seventh straight at home.

Jewell Loyd, who scored a game-high 30 points and had five rebounds and five assists, led five Storm starters in double-digit scoring.

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists; Ezi Magbegor had 13 points; Skylar Diggins-Smith added 11 points, five assists and three steals while Jordan Horston added 12 points and 11 rebounds in her first double-double performance of the season.

After taking a 28-25 lead after the first quarter and allowing Dallas to shoot 70.6% (12 of 17) from the field, the Storm forced two turnovers to start the second period, which served as an omen for Seattle’s defense that took over the game.

Suddenly, the Storm stymied the Wings on nearly every possession.

When Dallas reserve guard Odyssey Sims drove to the rim midway through the second, she ran into Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike — the later who blocked the ill-advised shot attempt that ignited a fast break.

At the other end of the court, Diggins-Smith finished the play with a pass to Magbegor for a driving layup to go ahead 42-32.

On the ensuing possession, Ogwumike stole a pass to start another fast break that ended with her pass to Diggins-Smith for a layup despite being fouled. She canned the free throw for a 45-32 lead.

The Storm, who led 54-41 at halftime, began the third quarter with a 10-0 run capped by Magbegor’s three-pointer to go up 64-41.

Dallas never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (4-14) with 24 points while Teaira McCowan had 15 and former Storm standout Natasha Howard 12.

Seattle plays Dallas at 7 p.m. Monday in the rematch.