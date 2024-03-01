50 years ago in Expo history: Dozens of journalists arrived in Spokane for the fair’s latest media blitz

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A pack of 53 journalists, mostly from Seattle and Portland, descended on the Expo ’74 site as part of the fair’s publicity blitz.

They were treated to a site tour, a luncheon and talks from Expo president King Cole and Expo performing arts director Mike Kobluk.

In other Expo ’74 news, J. Welles Henderson, the U.S. Commissioner General to Expo, paid a visit to Spokane. One of his duties was to represent the U.S. government in all matters relating to the fair.

When he was named to the post a year earlier, only two foreign countries had signed up for exhibits. As a result of his efforts, Expo ’74 now had 10 foreign exhibitors.

Henderson’s deputy commissioner said he had never seen “a more intensive effort on the part of our embassies with bringing foreign participation.”

From 100 years ago: John O’Toole pleaded guilty to the murder of Peaceful Valley grocer Rudolf Schmid, who was shot during a botched holdup a month earlier.

O’Toole and an accomplice, Pat Ryan, were arrested soon after the killing. Both had entered guilty pleas, but in a surprise move, O’Toole switched his plea to guilty to first-degree murder.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1928: Paul Whiteman and His Orchestra record “Ol’ Man River” for Victor Records featuring Bing Crosby.

1969: Jim Morrison allegedly exposes himself on stage at the Dinner Key Auditorium in Miami.