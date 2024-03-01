College baseball: Gonzaga loses twice at BYU; Washington State’s game against Rhode Island postponed

From staff reports

PROVO, Utah – Gonzaga dropped both games of a doubleheader Friday afternoon against BYU.

The Cougars won the opener 11-2 and posted a 6-4 victory in the second game at Miller Park. BYU completed a series sweep of the Bulldogs, who are struggling to find their footing early this season.

Gonzaga (1-9) surrendered nine runs in the first four innings of the opener. BYU (5-5) had four hits in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fourth .

The Cougars outhit the Zags 13-6 in the opener. BYU had five doubles and Gonzaga failed to record an extra-base hit.

Third baseman Josh Hankins led Gonzaga, finishing 2 for 3. Bulldogs starter Justin Feld lasted one inning, allowing four runs on five hits. BYU starter Bryce Robison (1-1) went six innings, striking out seven while allowing one earned run on six hits.

In the second game, the Zags took a 4-3 lead with a three-run fourth. Jordan Hamberg, Donovan Ratfield and Peyton Miller had RBI hits for Gonzaga in the inning, but the Bulldogs’ offense stumbled afterward. Gonzaga stranded two baserunners in the sixth and eighth, and the Bulldogs went down in order in the fifth, seventh and ninth.

BYU went ahead for good on Bryker Hurdsman’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

Gonzaga outhit BYU 10-7 in the game. Hamberg, Jace Phelan and Vincent Temesvary had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Phelan doubled twice.

Zags starter Liam Paddack allowed four runs on three hits while striking out six over 4⅓ innings. Payton Graham (1-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 2⅔ innings.

Cougars starter Cutter Clawson gave up four runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings. Reliever Candon Dahle (1-1) earned a win with two scoreless innings. Stone Cushing shut the door with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Gonzaga meets Utah Valley at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Orem, Utah.

WSU postponed

Washington State’s home game against Rhode Island was postponed in the first inning due to inclement weather. The teams will resume at 12:05 p.m. Saturday with a doubleheader.