Spokane Valley City Councilman Al Merkel banned from Spokane Valley City Hall except for meetings during investigation into his behavior

Spokane Valley City Councilman Al Merkel has been barred from Spokane Valley City Hall as a result of investigation opened into his behavior toward city staff.

City officials opted to open an investigation into Merkel after complaints were brought to the attention of city administration.

While the investigation is ongoing, Merkel is barred from entering City Hall unless it is for the weekly council meetings on Tuesday evenings, according to an email City Manager John Hohman sent Merkel earlier this week.

Merkel said he does not plan to comply.

He alerted The Spokesman-Review of the investigation in what he said was an effort to be transparent. He provided emails of his interactions with Hohman regarding the investigation.

Merkel said he does not know what the complaints at the city could be about because his interactions with city staff have been minimal. He usually goes to Hohman or Deputy City Manager Erik Lamb with questions or concerns and only interacts with staff when they direct him to do so, he said.

Hohman requested Merkel meet him and Spokane Valley Human Resources Director John Whitehead Tuesday to discuss complaints they received regarding interactions Merkel had with city staff.

Merkel then requested the complaints, the dates they were filed, the names of the staff members who filed them and a copy of the policy that calls for investigations like the one Hohman described.

“This is government, so I have constitutional protections, you know,” Merkel said in an interview. “I have the right to confront my accuser.”

Hohman did not disclose the nature of the complaints to Merkel, but he did provide him with the city’s policies regarding discrimination and harassment. Hohman requested that Merkel agree not to enter City Hall unless for council business, in order to protect the city, the complainants and Merkel from potential litigation as the investigation is ongoing.

“The nature of these complaints require investigation, and so the City will be engaging a neutral outside investigator to provide the City and the Council with the facts surrounding the allegations,” Hohman wrote.

Hohman also requested Merkel not interact with any city staff other than Hohman and Lamb, noting that while the investigations are being investigated, the complainant or complainants have a right not to be retaliated against.

Merkel and the city could still be found liable for retaliation even if the original complaints are found not to be unlawful harassment or discrimination.

“Simply put, it is best practice and in your, the involved staff’s, and the City’s best interests to limit your time at City Hall to scheduled Council Meetings while the investigation is pending,” Hohman wrote.

In a later email, Hohman explained that under Washington’s antidiscrimination laws, employers have an obligation to protect employees from being subject to a hostile work environment, and must take appropriate steps to investigate allegations of unlawful harassment or discrimination and implement protective measures.

“If the City does not fulfill these duties, then the courts can hold the City monetarily liable for the employees’ damages, including but not limited to emotional distress, lost wages (either because they took time off due to harassment-induced stress, or the harassment was so intolerable that they quit City employment), and the employee’s attorney fees and costs incurred in holding the City responsible,” Hohman wrote. “As you are aware, such lawsuits are common.”

Merkel likely is aware of such lawsuits. He is currently being sued in Spokane County Superior Court for allegedly harassing, fostering a hostile work environment and discriminating against a female employee during his time as chief financial officer and acting chief executive officer of the Valley’s Sequoia Detox Centers in 2020.

Merkel did not comment on the lawsuit, saying he did not know any details of the case and had not been served as a defendant.

“I was CEO of the company and companies get hit with lawsuits like this all the time so no comment,” Merkel said.

Merkel denies having engaged in any harassment or discriminatory behavior at his former workplace, as well as within City Hall.

Hohman told Merkel that if he did not agree to the protective measures of avoiding City Hall and any interactions with city employees, he would have to bring the issue to the City Council to act upon.

Merkel has little to no allies on the council, as evident in past meetings, so he interpreted that request from Hohman as a threat.

“It seems like a very clear threat,” Merkel said. “It seems like such a drastic measure, if there even are specifics to these quote, unquote complaints.”

Merkel said he does not intend to agree to only enter City Hall for council meetings. He does not believe the city has the authority to ask him not to enter the premises, and thinks not having access to the building will prevent him from doing his work as a city councilman.

“I don’t feel like I understand the authority to do that, and most importantly, I don’t feel like that is in the interest of my constituents,” Merkel said. “That is not in the interest of Spokane Valley residents who brought me to this position. That really disenfranchises them.”