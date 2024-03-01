State 4A boys: Glacier Peak’s Josiah Lee gets hot late, Gonzaga Prep falls in quarterfinals in overtime 65-58

Gonzaga Prep led the entire game…until it didn’t. There were no ties until the final horn, and no lead changes until overtime. But once that lead change occurred, there wasn’t another one.

Josiah Lee got hot late, with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and two more in overtime, and Glacier Peak came from 10 points down with 4 minutes to go to knock off the Bullpups 65-58 in a State 4A quarterfinal at Tacoma Dome on Thursday.

Lee finished with 22 points, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Reed Nagel added 16 points and freshman Zachary Albright had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga Prep (20-6) falls into the fourth-place bracket on Friday, while the Grizzlies (24-3) faces the Kentwood/Richland winner in a semifinal on Friday at 9 p.m.

Henry Sandberg led Gonzaga Prep with 21 points and Nate Christy added 19 points with 11 boards.

“We knew (Lee) could shoot the lights out,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “And you know, he just came up really clutch there at the end. And we didn’t have an answer for him.”

Glacier Peak went on a 14-1 run at the end of regulation and start of overtime.

“It was kind of a barrage, the way the fourth quarter ended and the way that the overtime started,” McIntyre said. “We got to dug ourselves a hole there.”

G-Prep guard Brogan Howell converted a three-point play at the 4-minute mark to put the Bullpups up by 10 at 46-36. But Lee hit a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Peak got within three.

Sandberg answered with a floater with 1:40 to go, but Lee’s third 3 of the frame made it 50-48 with 1:24 left. Gonzaga Prep turned it over with a shot clock violation with 50 seconds remaining. Lee missed a 3 but Isaiah Cuellar-Bell’s runner tied it with 20 seconds.

The Bullpups took it out with 5.5 seconds on the clock. The inbounds pass went to Brogan Howell, who threw a skip pass to an open Dylynn Groves in the far corner, but the 3 rimmed out and it went to overtime.

Lee opened overtime with a pair of 3s answered only by a free throw and the Grizzlies led by five, then Nagle went the distance with a steal with 1 minute left for an eight-point lead. Hudson Floyd hit a long 3 with 14.3 seconds left to get it to four but the Bullpups got no closer.

“I don’t know if it was so much our defense – it was that (Lee) is very talented and get his own shot and he had three big 3-point shots, and then we couldn’t secure the ball. The defense itself was fine, but we couldn’t finish the possession with a rebound there late.”

G-Prep got out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, with four players scoring. It was tough sledding the rest of the way for both teams and the Bullpups led 10-4 after one.

Christy took over in the second, and his jump hook made it 22-16 with 1:33 left in the half. He had 10 in the period, 12 for the half and Gonzaga Prep led 24-17 at the break.

Sandberg his from deep twice midway through the third but Nagel answered for Glacier Peak with 40 seconds left and G-Prep led 37-32 after three.