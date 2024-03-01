State B roundup: Northwest Christian boys to play for fourth place; Colfax girls eliminated by Mabton

From staff reports

Northwest Christian 73, Wahkiakum 55: Avis West scored 25 points and the ninth-seeded Crusaders (19-10) eliminated the 12th-seeded Mules (20-8) at the Arena on Friday.

Zakk Carlson led Adna with 23 points.

Northwest Christian advances to play 10th-seeded Adna in a game for fourth and sixth places at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Adna 57, Toutle Lake 48: Braeden Salme scored 15 points and the Pirates (21-8) eliminated the sixth-seeded Ducks (21-8) .

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 21 points.

1B

Boys

Lummi Nation 54, Cusick 33: Landon Day scored 14 points and the top-seeded Blackhawks (24-1) eliminated the sixth-seeded Panthers (20-5) . Bode Seymour led Cusick with 15 points.

Lummi Nation advances to play third-seeded Moses Lake Christian in a game for fourth and sixth places at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Moses Lake Christian 62, Columbia Adventist 42: Johnny Ferguson scored 13 points and the Lions (21-1) eliminated the 16th-seeded Kodiaks (18-9) .

Collin Delaney led Columbia Adventist with 14 points.

2B

Girls

Mabton 62, Colfax 57: Esmeralda Sanchez scored 25 points and the eighth-seeded Vikings (20-6) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (22-5) . Brynn McGaughy led Colfax with 24 points. Mabton advances to play seventh-seeded Brewster in a game for fourth and sixth places at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Brewster 70, Toutle Lake 54: Morgan McGuire scored 24 points and the Bears (20-7) eliminated the Ducks (21-7). Lainey Dean led Toutle Lake with 15 points.

1B

Girls

Oakesdale 57, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 44: Lucy Hockett scored 20 points and the sixth-seeded Nighthawks (19-4) eliminated the seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-6) .

Brystal Neilsen led Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 19 points. Oakesdale advances to play ninth-seeded Sunnyside Christian at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sunnyside Christian 37, Garfield-Palouse 32: Taylor Andringa scored 15 points and the Knights (23-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Vikings (18-7). Kyra Brantner led Garfield-Palouse with nine points.