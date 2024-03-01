Washington is 2nd-most productive state in the U.S., study of Labor Statistics data says

Daniel Schrager, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

Mar. 1—Washingtonians are particularly productive, according to a new study. Businesses advisory site Upflip conducted a study of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and the results were kind to the Evergreen State.

The study took the economic value-added of each state and divided it by the number of hours laborers in that state worked, to determine how productive the workforce in each state was on an hourly basis.

Washington took second place, with the average worker contributing $107.12 per hour of work. With 5,502,872,000 hours worked, Washingtonians created $589.5 billion worth of value. Workers in the state were nearly $28-an-hour more productive than the national average of $79.48.

How productive are other states?

The only state with a higher productivity rate was New York at $120.67 per hour work. Delaware took third place at $104.09 per hour, while California, Connecticut and Massachusetts were the only other states to pass the $100-per-hour mark.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Mississippi was the least productive state in the country at $58.80 added per hour of work.

The study used data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in May of 2023, based on 2022 economic output.

