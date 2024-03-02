50 years ago in Expo history: The latest fair attraction advertised was not among its most family-friendly

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A “Liquors of All Nations” shop was planned during the Expo ’74 run – but not on the Expo grounds itself.

The international “grog shop” was set to open in the Parkade Building. The state legislature had quashed a plan that would have allowed the Washington State Liquor Control Board to operate the shop on Expo grounds.

The shop would arrange its wares by nationality and include information placards.

From 100 years ago: Spokane’s weather bureau reported the highest mean temperature recorded to that date for February: 40.7 degrees.

For comparison, the mean temperature for the previous February was only 26 degrees. The average, from 1881 to 1924, was 31.4.

“Besides being warmer, this February has been fairer than usual, the percent of sunshine being 51 as compared with a February average of 38,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1836: Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico.

1877: U.S. Electoral Commission declares Rutherford B. Hayes winner of the presidential election with an electoral vote of 185-184 against Samuel J. Tilden.

1899: President McKinley signs bill creating Mt. Rainier National Park.

1946: Ho Chi Minh elected president of North Vietnam.

1962: Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points, most by an NBA player in a single game.

1974: Grand jury concludes President Nixon is involved in Watergate cover-up.