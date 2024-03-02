State B roundup: Northwest Christian boys edged by Adna in fourth/sixth place game

From staff reports

2B boys

Lake Roosevelt 86, Napavine 61: Chase Marchand scored 35 points and the fourth-seeded Raiders (24-1) beat the second-seeded Tigers (24-1) in the game for third and fifth places at the Arena on Saturday. Jarin Prather led Napavine with 21 points.

Adna 65, Northwest Christian 64: Trevin Salme scored 21 points and the 10th-seeded Pirates (21-8) beat the ninth-seeded Crusaders (18-11) for fourth and sixth places. Asher West led NWC with 24 points.

1B boys

DeSales 56, Neah Bay 51: Carter Green scored 26 points and the fourth-seeded Irish (23-4) beat the fifth-seeded Red Devils (19-6) for third and fifth places. Tyler Swan and Daniel Cumming scored 13 points apiece to lead Neah Bay.

Moses Lake Christian 45, Lummi Nation 40: Johnny Ferguson scored 27 points and the third-seeded Lions (21-2) defeated the top-seeded Blackhawks (23-3) for fourth and sixth places. Karson Revey led Lummi Nation with 12 points.

2B girls

Warden 74, Adna 68: Angelina Buck scored 21 points and the second-seeded Cougars (22-5) defeated the sixth-seeded Pirates (24-3) for third and fifth places. Karsyn Freeman led Adna with 31 points.

Brewster 77, Mabton 71: Morgan McGuire scored 19 points and the seventh-seeded Bears (20-7) defeated the eighth-seeded Vikings (19-7) for fourth and sixth places. Esmeralda Sanchez led Mabton with 21 points.

1B girls

Waterville/Mansfield 67, Crosspoint 38: Jasmine Garcia scored 21 points and the third-seeded Shockers (19-4) beat the fourth-seeded Warriors (23-4) for third and fifth places. Momoyo Iwata led Crosspoint with 18 points.

Oakesdale 36, Sunnyside Christian 35: Grace Perry scored 18 points and the sixth-seeded Nighthawks (19-4) beat the ninth-seeded Knights (22-4) for fourth and sixth places. Devan Harrington led Sunnyside Christian with 11 points.

2A girls

Clarkston 64, Prosser 38: The Bantams (26-2) exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to capture third place at the State 2A tournament in Yakima.

Lay’lee Dixon led the Mustangs (21-7) with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ella Leavitt scored 16 points for Clarkston.