This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" by Savannah Guthrie. (Thomas Nelson/TNS) (Thomas Nelson/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “House of Flame and Shadow,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “Crosshairs,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Chaos Agent,” Mark Greaney (Berkley)

8. “Visions of Flesh and Blood: A Blood and Ash/Flesh and Fire Compendium,” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

9. “First Lie Wins,” Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Gothikana: A Dark Academia Gothic Romance,” Runyx (Bramble)

Nonfiction

1. “Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere,” Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life,” Jamie Kern Lima (Hay House)

3. “The Holy Grail of Investing: The World’s Greatest Investors Reveal Their Ultimate Strategies for Financial Freedom,” Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

4. “It’s Not You: Identifying and Healing from Narcissistic People,” Ramani Durvasula (Open Field)

5. “Supercommuni-cators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection,” Charles Duhigg (Random House)

6. “Do the New You: 6 Mindsets to Become Who You Were Created to Be,” Steven Furtick (FaithWords)

7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

8. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia (Harmony)

9. “Think Ahead: 7 Decisions You Can Make Today for the God-Honoring Life You Want,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. “Untangle Your Emotions: Naming What You Feel and Knowing What to Do About It,” Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)