50 years ago in Expo history: The latest fair idea? Spurs, cowboy hats and other ‘Western garb’ to give the festivities a Spokane feel

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A letter writer to the “Ideas for Expo ’74” column was inspired by a trip to Hawaii, in which he noticed that on Fridays, there was a policy for all business people to wear “a colorful Hawaiian shirt.”

So he made this proposal: “We could have a beautiful picture around Spokane during Expo ’74 if everyone wore Western garb – hats, shoes, shirts, belts, etc.”

The editors remained mum about this proposal – maybe they didn’t have cowboy boots in their closets.

Yet they gave a hearty cheer to another suggestion from the same writer, who proposed a Spokane cleanup month, where everyone would spruce up their yards and streets. Expo ’74 would be time, they said, “for everyone to put their best foot forward.” From 100 years ago: Mayor Pat Brown of Hillyard was running against the man he called “Old Tom” – former mayor Thomas Kehoe – with whom he had been clashing for years.

“I guess Old Tom and I have to fight it out,” Brown said.

Annexation to Spokane was also on the Hillyard ballot, and Brown was considered the anti-annexation candidate. But Brown did not seem to be dead-set against it.

“If the people of Hillyard want annexation, it’s jake with me,” Brown said, meaning “OK.” “It’s going to be a close race and I don’t believe annexation can secure more than 50% of the vote that will be necessary.

“At the same time, this campaign has been educational, and some time in the future when the voters understand it better, they may put it over.”