State 2A/1A: Deer Park girls edged by No. 1 Nooksack Valley in 1A title game; Lakeside finishes fourth

By Jerrel Swenning For The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – In the end, the Deer Park girls basketball team was almost perfect.

No. 1 Nooksack Valley, powered by University of Washington signee Devin Coppinger, handed the second-seeded Stags their first loss of the season 70-67 to repeat as champions in the Class 1A championship game in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Coppinger, who was named the tournament’s MVP for the second straight year, sank four free throws in the final seconds and finished with a game-high 27 points for the Pioneers (26-1).

“It was a heckuva ride,” Deer Park coach KC Ahrens said. “I think they gave everything; they just came up a little short. I’m super proud of the kids.”

Trailing by two in the final minute, Northeast 1A MVP Ashlan Bryant nailed a 3-pointer to give the Stags (26-1) a 67-66. The edge was short-lived, however, as Coppinger drew a foul and made both free throws.

After Deer Park was unable to convert on the other end, Coppinger was fouled again and made both with just a few ticks left.

The Stags did not get a good shot off as time expired and the Northwest Conference champs celebrated.

Bryant finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Brooklyn Coe had 17 points and Emma Bryant chipped in 13.

Ashlan Bryant was an all-tournament team first-team selection while Coe was on the second team.

“There’s not a dry eye in the place,” Ahrens said. “They super bought in to what the rules are, and everybody gets along and everyone cares.”

Deer Park will move up to 2A next season and join the Greater Spokane League.

Lakeside 52, Cashmere 39: Rylee Darnold scored 15 points, Macy and Madi Cummings added 11 apiece and the sixth-seeded Eagles (22-6) beat the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (21-7) in the fourth-place game.

Lakeside led by two entering the fourth quarter and used a 16-5 run to pull away.

2A

Clarkston 64, Prosser 38: Kendall Wallace scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and the Bantams (26-2) beat the Mustangs (21-7) in the State 2A third-place game at Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday.

Ella Leavitt had 13 points and Ryann Combs added 10 for Clarkston, which blew open a close game with a 28-point fourth quarter.

Boys

Freeman 53, Seton Catholic 46: Tanner Goldsmith scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and the fourth-seeded Scotties (24-4) beat the seventh-seeded Cougars (19-9) in the State 1A fourth-place game.