Gonzaga’s Graham Ike captures WCC, national player of the week honors

Graham Ike was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after scoring 50 total points in wins over San Francisco and Saint Mary’s and there could be a bigger award for Gonzaga’s junior forward when the league announces its postseason honors later this week.

Ike, who scored 26 points in Thursday’s 86-68 win over USF at the Chase Center and added 24 more in Saturday’s 70-57 victory at Saint Mary’s, was also up for multiple national player of the week honors in addition to his second weekly WCC award.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello named the Gonzaga big man his national player of the week on Monday , writing “Ike, the former Wyoming transfer, established himself as the best player in the WCC and dominated the final week of the campaign.”

Ike was considered a candidate to win WCC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors prior to Gonzaga’s road trip to the Bay Area and improved his chances to win both awards after averaging 25 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins that could help the Bulldogs cement an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

The Aurora, Colorado, native has now scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games, becoming the first Gonzaga player to do so since Adam Morrison in 2005-06.

Ike ranks second in the conference in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, and second in field goal percentage, hitting 62% of his shots. Ike is also fourth in the WCC at 7.3 rebounds per game. The transfer forward posted his eighth double-double of the season during the Saint Mary’s win.

Ike is one of three Gonzaga players to have won WCC Player of the Week honors this season, joining junior point guard Ryan Nembhard and senior forward Anton Watson. Gonzaga has captured the weekly award more than any other team in the conference, winning it five times since Nov. 27.