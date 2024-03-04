Idaho men fall to Portland State in Big Sky finale; UI women handle PSU to secure sixth place
From staff reports
The Idaho men’s basketball team fell behind big early, got dominated on the boards and never really challenged Portland State during a 72-57 loss on Monday in the Big Sky Conference finale in Portland.
D’Angelo Minnis scored 16 points for the Vandals (11-20, 5-13), who trailed 45-27 at halftime. KJ Allen had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (17-14, 8-10).
The ninth-place Vandals will open the conference tournament on Saturday at 4:30 against 10th-place Sac State (8-23, 4-14). The winner faces Eastern Washington Sunday.
Women
Idaho 60, Portland State 44: Kennedy Johnson scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Vandals (15-15, 8-10) beat the Vikings (8-22, 3-15) in the regular-season finale in Moscow. Sarah Brans added 13 points for UI.
The win secured sixth place for Idaho, which will face No. 3 Montana (21-8, 13-5) in the conference tournament at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Boise.