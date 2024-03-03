Suspects still at large after 4 killed in California party

By Brittny Mejia Los Angeles Times

Three suspects are still at large after opening fire and killing multiple people at a party in Monterey County, California, police said.

King City police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of North 2nd Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a department press release. When they arrived, they found three men dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard.

Four others who had been shot were transported to local hospitals, police said. One woman was later pronounced dead at Mee Memorial Hospital, while three other men were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for treatment.

Police said there had been a party at the residence and several people were in the front yard when a silver Kia pulled up. Three men wearing dark-colored clothing and masks got out of the car “and shot multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard.” The men then fled the scene and are still at large.

KSBW-TV reported that it was a suspected gang shooting, but King City Police Chief James Hunt said investigators were “not ready to make a determination one way or another at this point.”

King City, located along the Salinas River, has about 14,000 residents, of which about 85% are Latino, according to census data. The city is about 150 miles south of San Francisco and 250 miles north of Los Angeles.

The city “is a vegetable center shipping the finest produce grown in the nation,” staff posted on the King City website.

Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents King City, posted about the shooting on Facebook.

“May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighborhoods and communities,” Lopez wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “Should you see them or the vehicle, please call 911. Do not attempt to contact them yourselves.”

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact King City police Sgt. Josh Partida at (831) 386-5988 or at jpartida@kingcity.com, or call the WeTip line at (800) 782-7463.