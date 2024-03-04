Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 18): NCAA bracket projections, Ike-Nembhard connection and WCC awards predictions

Gonzaga vs. Washington State in Spokane for the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Definitely a longshot.

But with the Zags and Cougars both rolling and seemingly locks for the tourney, it’s fun to think about a possible 7-vs.-10 matchup at the Spokane Arena.

Bracket possibilities and seed lines are among the highlights of the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, featuring Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox.

The two also discuss:

• Last week’s GU victories over San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

• The unique connection between Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard.

• Ike’s case for WCC player of the year, plus predictions for top coach, newcomer, defender and sixth man.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.