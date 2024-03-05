Blues Traveler tickets for Festival at Sandpoint to go on sale Friday

Blues Traveler will headline the Festival at Sandpoint on July 25.

Tickets for the Grammy-winning band will go on sale at 7 a.m. Friday.

Blues Traveler will deliver such hits as “Hook,” “Run-Around” and “But Anyway,” as well as deep cuts from its canon of soulful pop-rock.

“Run-Around” won a Grammy Award and broke a record for the most weeks on the chart.

Tickets for Blues Traveler will be available at www.festivalatsandpoint.com. The family friendly music festival celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

The festival runs July 25-Aug. 4. Other performers announced so far include Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave on July 27; Lee Brice on Aug. 1; and Jason Mraz and the Superband on Aug. 2.