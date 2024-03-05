Confident about NCAA resumé, Washington State women focus on Pac-12 tourney opener against Cal

Even without star player Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge believed the Cougars could beat any team in the Pac-12 Conference.

Certainly the margin of error had shrunk after the Cougars lost Leger-Walker to a season-ending knee injury during their 85-82 upset victory at UCLA in late January.

The Cougars proved their coach’s assessment spot-on when they upset 18th-ranked Colorado 72-63 on the road Saturday.

Nobody knows for sure how many wins it will take for WSU to earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament. But if the Cougars need at least one more, it starts with the first game at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday when ninth-seeded WSU (18-13) faces No. 8 California (17-13) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tip is at 2:30 p.m.

Ethridge believes the Cougars have done enough to be in the NCAA Tournament. But the team doesn’t want to leave the decision in the hands of the selection committee.

“I’m going to trust the system (and) what they’ve said about making it into the NCAA Tournament,” Ethridge said. “We’re a Top 25 NET, we’re the seventh team in the (Pac-12) in the Top 25 in NET. To me, we’re in given who we’ve played. I would say we’ve proven ourselves with our body of work. Now injuries obviously play a part in seeding. The win over Colorado (showed) that without Charlisse we could win against a Top 25 team. (That) was a big statement game. … I’d be disappointed in the whole system if we didn’t get in regardless of what happens.”

Cal won both conference games against the Cougars. WSU fell 73-72 in overtime at Cal and lost 66-59 in Pullman.

“We want to play well (Wednesday) and compete better than we have against Cal,” Ethridge said. “We still have a lot to play for. This team is determined.”

The WSU/Cal winner meets No. 1 Stanford (26-4), which moved up to second in the AP rankings this week, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

All-Pac-12 honors

Leger-Walker was named to All-Pac-12 first team on Tuesday as voted by the coaches. It’s the fourth time Leger-Walker has been given the honor.

WSU senior Bella Murekatete was named honorable mention, the second time in her career.

Eleonora Villa was named to the freshman team.

Leger-Walker is the first player in WSU history to earn All-Pac-12 for a fourth time. She recorded two triple-doubles this season and finished her WSU career third with 1,743 points and fourth in assists (389).

“I’m just thrilled for Charlisse,” Ethridge said. “The face of our program and everybody had to key on her. … She affected the game in every conceivable way. It just shows the respect that she has across this league.”