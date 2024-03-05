Local groups put on slate of International Women’s Day events

International Women’s Day isn’t limited to just Friday this year.

The Women Helping Women Fund is putting on events all week. The group started Tuesday with Paint Night at Board and Brush, and will host a tasting at Wanderlust Delicato on Thursday, Friendship Bracelet Making at Covered with Art on Friday and a barre class at the Barre Code on Saturday.

The goal of the events, rounded out with a sold-out Mom Prom on Saturday night, is to bring women together, said Heather Hamlin, executive director of the fund.

“The focus really is just to celebrate women from all walks of life,” Hamlin said of the week.

The International Rescue Committee, a refugee resettlement agency that opened a Spokane office two years ago, is hosting its second International Women’s Day event at the downtown Spokane Public Library.

“Our city is full of women who make critical contributions to our society – everything from leading our city, to teaching in our schools, to running businesses, and raising families,” said Kimmie Curry, community engagement manager. “This is a chance to come together to share our successes and learn from each other’s diverse backgrounds.”

Last year, the event drew about 250 women and children, largely from refugee and immigrant communities. The event includes resource booths from 22 agencies, a room full of donations where attendees can “shop,” and fun activities like henna and flower crown making, Curry said.

“It’s a really nice time to bring them all together to be able to celebrate with them,” Curry said.

More information can be found at rescue.org.