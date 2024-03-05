Locally: Registration open for Hoopfest 2024 players, court monitors

From staff reports

From staff reports

Registration is open for the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoopfest.

The tournament will take place June 29-30 throughout downtown Spokane.

Divisions include family, adult, high school, youth (first through eighth grades), Special Olympics, wheelchair and unified. The guaranteed registration deadline is May 19.

Registration costs are $108 for junior youth (first and second grades), $148 for youth (third through eighth grades), $168 for high school, adult and family, and $208 for all elite divisions. Special Olympics, unified and wheelchair entries are free.

Court monitor applications are also open. All court monitors will receive a shirt, hat, shorts and shoes for volunteering.

Registration is available online at www.spokanehoopfest.net

Horse racing

Spokane native and former Playfair Race Course chart caller Jon White will be inducted into the Washington State Racing Hall of Fame on Aug. 10.

White has been the morning linemaker at Santa Anita in California since 2009.

“What a tremendous honor it is for this Washington-bred to go into the Washington Racing Hall of Fame,” White said in an Emerald Downs press release. “I consider it to be the pinnacle of my career in racing. I just wish that my father (Quentin White) was still alive to see this. As a lifelong racing fan, he’d be over the moon.”

College sports

Learfield, the athletics multimedia rights-holder for Eastern Washington University, has appointed Molly Lukens as the new general manager of its Cheney-based team, Eagles Sports Properties.

Lukens brings significant industry experience to the Eagles Sports Properties team. Most recently, she served as the marketing coordinator at The Odom Corporation, where she oversaw all contractual agreements and sponsorship deals, while serving as the primary liaison for corporate and community partnerships. Prior to her role at The Odom Corporation, Lukens was senior account manager at Verizon Business Group and sponsorship account executive at Spokane Chiefs Hockey Club. Lukens is a 2013 graduate of Washington State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in communications.

College rowing

The Gonzaga women were picked to win the West Coast Conference Rowing Championship for the third consecutive year, according to the 2024 WCC Rowing Preseason Coaches Poll.

The coaches poll was selected solely by a vote of the conference’s seven head coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their teams.

The Bulldogs accumulated 36 points to take first. San Diego tallied the second-most points in the poll with 31. Gonzaga collected six first-place votes while USD claimed one.

College tennis

A new week and a new award for Eastern Washington women’s tennis. Senior Jennifer Kida earned Big Sky Co-Player of the Week after going undefeated on the courts in two matches this past week.

She shares the award with Sacramento State’s Irene Riva.

Kida went 4-0 overall, sweeping her singles and doubles matches without dropping a set against Montana State and Gonzaga.

College basketball

Former Gonzaga Prep standout Sitara Byrd scored a season-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds to help Lewis-Clark State top Oregon Tech in the Cascade Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday.

Byrd added seven points for the Warriors in a title-game loss to Southern Oregon on Monday. Byrd is averaging 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Warriors in her sophomore season.

College football

Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best announced Tuesday that Tamarick Pierce has joined the staff as running backs coach.

Pierce played running back for Eastern Washington in 2015-2021, rushing for 1,648 yards and 24 touchdowns while appearing in 51 games.