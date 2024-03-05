Spokane police seeking teen who threw flower pot at downtown business owner

Spokane police are looking for this male teen accused of throwing a flower pot at a downtown Spokane business owner Feb. 24. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Spokane police are looking for a teenager who threw a flower pot that struck a downtown business owner last month.

Employees of a nail salon told officers some male youths were acting disorderly in front of the store and one of them threw a drink on the floor of the salon Feb. 24. The group left and returned a short time later and started harassing the store owner, according to a Spokane police news release.

One claimed he dropped cash on the floor, accused the owner of picking it up and demanded the owner give back the cash, police said.

The suspect then swiped at a flower pot with his hand, knocking it over, according to video of the incident provided by police. As the owner approached the teen, the teen picked the pot up and threw it at the owner’s head. The owner used his arm to try to block the pot and then chased after the teen.

The video can be seen here: vimeo.com/918493318/c2cf5dcde7?share=copy.

The suspect has curly blonde hair and was wearing a black hoodie, red plaid pants and black Nike shoes with a white Swoosh on the sides, police said.

Contact the Spokane police tip line at (509) 242-8477 and reference case No. 2024-20035455 if you have information on the suspect. Or, email the tip line at SPDtipline@spokanepolice.org.