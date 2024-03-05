Woman dies in crash near Deer Park, man airlifted to hospital after Cheney crash

A fatal crash on the north end of Spokane County and a crash resulting in serious injury on the southern end kept deputies and investigators busy Sunday.

A woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning east of Deer Park, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The woman was driving a red Jeep Wrangler shortly before 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Deer Park Milan Road when she appeared to lose control and spin, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office. The vehicle slid into oncoming traffic and collided with a black Ford F-250.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

The Ford driver, a woman, received medical aid for what appeared to be minor injuries, deputies said. She cooperated with investigators.

Speed and slick conditions appeared to be factors in the crash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman who died.

Later that afternoon, sheriff’s office deputies responded to another two-vehicle crash southwest of Cheney.

A man was driving a Mercury sedan at about 4:50 p.m. north on South Mullinix Road when he went off the roadway, returned to the road and stopped in the northbound lane, the sheriff’s office said.

A man driving a Ford F-250 on Mullinix, near West Williams Lake Road, tried to avoid hitting the stopped Mercury but crashed into the back of the car.

The driver of the Mercury was airlifted to the hospital and listed in stable condition Monday, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the F-250, who was not severely injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses say the driver of the Mercury was driving erratically before the crash, and deputies saw alcoholic beverage cans inside the sedan, according to the release.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mercury was impaired and that factored into the crash.

The crash is under investigation.