Woman settles with Spokane for $100,000 after falling on broken sidewalk in 2022

An Idaho woman will receive $100,000 from the city of Spokane to settle a suit nearly two years after she claims to have slipped on a cracked sidewalk and suffered injuries while returning from a production of the “Wicked” musical.

Maryann Bouttu was returning to her car parked in a commercial lot managed by Diamond Parking late at night on March 10, 2022, when she fell face first while walking on an adjoining section of sidewalk at 237 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Bouttu sued the city of Spokane, Diamond Parking, as well as Brian and Bruce Winter and their wives, both of whom are unnamed in the suit, who reside in Texas but own the commercial lot where Bouttu was allegedly injured. She claimed to have fractured her right wrist and left knee and suffered a concussion and abrasions to her face.

The $100,000 settlement ends any claims for damages Bouttu has against the city.

It’s the second settlement in as many months the city has signed off on with a woman who claims to have suffered significant injuries as a result of a fall downtown. On Feb. 5, the Spokane City Council approved a $275,000 settlement with Karen Fischer, a local woman who claimed she suffered serious injuries after her foot slipped into a tree grate in 2020.