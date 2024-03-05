WSU football releases spring practice schedule, including spring game in late April

PULLMAN – Washington State football is right around the corner.

The Cougars’ spring practices are starting at the end of the month, per a news release, including a first practice on March 26 and a spring game set for 3 p.m. at Gesa Field on April 27, televised by the Pac-12 Network.

Washington State will hold 15 practices, plus a pro day, which is slated for March 27.

For Washington State, it’s the third spring under head coach Jake Dickert, whose team went 5-7 last season. The Cougs missed a bowl game for the first time since 2015, not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

WSU will return a host of starters on both sides of the ball, including wide receivers Kyle Williams and Carlos Hernandez, and defensive lineman David Gusta and nickelback Jackson Lataimua.

Quarterback John Mateer will also compete for the starting job.