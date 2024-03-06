67-year-old woman died in Deer Park crash

The woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Deer Park has been identified as 67-year-old Linda Leonard.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Leonard died from blunt force injuries of the head, neck, torso and extremities. It ruled her death an accident.

Leonard was driving a red Jeep Wrangler Sunday morning in the 2600 block of East Deer Park Milan Road when she appeared to lose control, spin and slide into a black Ford F-250 in the oncoming lane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Leonard died at the scene, and the Ford driver had what appeared to be minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Speed and slick conditions appeared to be factors in the crash.