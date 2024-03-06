Deputies looking for Eastern State Hospital patient who walked away from Valley Hospital

Spokane Valley deputies are trying to locate an Eastern State Hospital patient who was at MultiCare Valley Hospital on Wednesday for medical treatment and walked away.

Jamil Fields, 28, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to a drive-by shooting in Whitman County in 2022. He was committed to Eastern State Hospital for treatment.

Whitman County Superior Court found that Fields presented a substantial likelihood of committing criminal acts and jeopardizing public safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fields is Black, about 5-foot-8, thin and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, red sweatpants and white shoes.

Deputies do not know where he may be heading or if he plans to return to the Pullman/Colfax area.

Those who have seen Fields or know his location are asked to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 10031785.