GM collaborating to produce hydrogen fuel cell trucks for worksites

By Kalea Hall The Detroit News

General Motors Co.’s hydrogen fuel cell business is working on a $65 million pilot program for hydrogen-based worksite products centered around medium-duty, fuel-cell powered trucks, the company said Tuesday.

With $26 million from the Department of Energy’s SuperTruck 3 program and the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, GM is leading the effort for applications of fuel cells in fleet and commercial products.

The trucks, fueled by GM’s Hydrotec fuel cell systems, are built on a frame similar to that of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 MD. The prototypes are expected to have a GM-estimated range greater than 300 miles. The trucks operate in a native 800-volts architecture and can produce more than 300 kilowatts peak power.

Southern Company, one of the largest utility companies in the United States, will receive the fuel cell-powered medium-duty trucks to be used as shop vehicles at its worksites.

Through the project, Southern Company, GM and Nel ASA also plan to create “an integrated hydrogen microgrid for fueling infrastructure,” which includes a stationary fuel cell-based mobile power generator. The federal government is covering 40% of the project cost, with the remainder —$39 million — coming from the automaker and its partners.

Nel ASA will supply the project with its advanced proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, which split water into its elements to produce hydrogen.

“These trucks and their accompanying hydrogen infrastructure can help enable a zero-emissions solution for HD and MD truck customers looking to meet their clean energy goals as well as reduce their operational noise and carbon footprint,” said Charlie Freese, executive director of global Hydrotec, in a statement. “GM’s advanced fuel cell technology gives these trucks a competitive edge against their diesel counterparts, with comparable towing and payload capabilities.”

Also as part of the SuperTruck program, GM, Southern Company and Nel also have a microgrid project to create green hydrogen at off-peak hours to power a worksite’s operations. The microgrid is expected to be located at a Georgia power plant.