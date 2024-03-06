Haley cedes Republican race to Trump, but does not endorse him

By Jazmine Ulloa, Jonathan Weisman and Shane Goldmacher New York Times

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, ended her presidential campaign Wednesday and pointedly declined to endorse her rival, former President Donald Trump.

Instead, she told supporters in Charleston, South Carolina, that the effective Republican nominee must earn the backing of her voters.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party who did not support him, and I hope he does,” she said in brief remarks to her campaign staff, core backers and the gathered news media. “This is now his time for choosing.”

Haley’s announcement effectively ended the Republican primary season, less than two months into it, remarkably early for a contest without an incumbent. It came after she lost 14 of the 15 primaries held on Super Tuesday, making her quest for the White House all but out of reach mathematically.

In increasingly personal terms, Haley, who was Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, had painted her former boss as an aging, mentally unsound agent of chaos, unable to respect veterans or service members and unwilling to be faithful to the Constitution.

Unlike virtually every other Republican candidate for president, Haley on Wednesday congratulated but did not back Trump, despite a pledge to the Republican National Committee that she would support the eventual nominee. She ticked through stark policy differences she has with Trump, attention to the swelling federal deficit, term limits for federally elected officials and a forward-looking foreign policy that includes military aid to Ukraine.

“If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less,” she warned.

But she was most pointed in the tone she wants to see from the nation’s leadership. “We must bind together as Americans,” she said. “We must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division. I will continue to promote all those values, as is the right of every American.”

President Joe Biden, responding to Haley’s decision before Trump did, said, “Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.”

He added: “On the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground.”

The Republican National Committee, now in Trump’s hands, declared him the presumptive nominee.

Haley can boast of two victories in the first 25 contests of the nomination season — Vermont and the District of Columbia — the first wins ever for a female Republican candidate for president. But that was enough to win her only 89 delegates to Trump’s 995 — with 1,215 needed to win, a threshold he is likely to reach by March 19.

Even as she amplified her attacks on the former president, she was never able to sufficiently loosen Trump’s grip on the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden swept all 15 states that held Democratic contests, as well as the Iowa caucuses. His one stumble came in American Samoa, a tiny American territory in the Pacific Ocean, where he tied a little-known businessperson, Jason Palmer, for the territory’s delegates, 3-3, according to The Associated Press.

Haley’s campaign did highlight fractures in the Republican electorate — she consistently won enough votes in enough states to raise questions about Trump’s viability in November. But her argument that only she could beat Biden was undercut by polls showing him doing so.

She faced intense pressure from Republican Party officials who feared that a post-Super Tuesday campaign would further divide the GOP and help Biden.

Speaking at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday night — before the news that Haley would drop out — Trump did not mention her, instead calling for “unity.”

Haley, at first, was having none of it. Her campaign spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, fired off a statement saying: “Unity is not achieved by simply claiming, ‘We’re united.’ Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump.”

Behind Haley’s anti-Trump rhetoric over the past few months was a notably cautious and conventional campaign. She repeated her stump speech almost word for word and rarely took questions from voters or the news media.

Ultimately, she failed to stitch together a coalition of Republicans who liked Trump’s policies but had wearied of his baggage, were drawn to her call to return the party to fiscal responsibility and international leadership or were eager to leave the Trump era behind.

The presidential candidates were not the only ones on the ballot on Tuesday. Here’s what else happened:

• In North Carolina, the same Republican voters who sided with Trump selected Mark Robinson — the state’s conservative lieutenant governor, who has a history of offensive and polarizing comments — to run for governor in November. Democrats selected the mild-mannered, popular state attorney general, Josh Stein, to run against Robinson in a contest to succeed North Carolina’s term-limited Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.

• In California, where voters pick two top finishers to face off in November regardless of party, the race for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat will be between Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat, and former Los Angeles Dodgers great Steve Garvey, a Republican. Schiff, hoping to square off with Garvey in heavily Democratic California, had run advertisements declaring him “too conservative” for California, an attack that elevated Garvey’s almost invisible campaign. That knocked out Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat who would have been a more formidable challenger in the fall.

