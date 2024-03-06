Lil Wayne to perform at Spokane Arena in May; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

Rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Spokane in May.

Mr. Carter will take the Arena stage on May 16. General admission tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, and presale tickets are available through Ticketswest from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday using Arena code “MILLI.”

Lil Wayne has sold over 120 million records worldwide. He has won five Grammy Awards, 11 BET Awards and four Billboard Music Awards.

Lil Wayne founded the record label Young Money Entertainment in 2005, which has signed artists including Drake, Tyga and Nicki Minaj.

Drake announced on Tuesday that Lil Wayne would co-headline the last round of shows as part of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.”