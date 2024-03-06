‘Unique Eats and Eateries of Spokane’ explores popular establishments, people behind them; book available for pre-order

From staff reports

A book by former Spokesman-Review food editor Adriana Janovich is available for pre-order. “Unique Eats and Eateries of Spokane: The People and Stories Behind the Food” explores the widely ranging establishments of the city – “from A to Zip’s Drive-In.”

The award-winning writer and editor Janovich has been eating her way across Spokane for a decade. She explores and writes about more than 80 iconic area eateries and the people behind them.

The softcover Reedy Press book runs for $27. Books can be pre-ordered at reedypress.com and will ship upon arrival, starting April 1.