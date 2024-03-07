A tabla concerto is on tap for ‘Masterworks 7: Along the Silk Road’ at the Fox

After James Ross finishes his gig conducting “Masterworks 7: Along the Silk Road” with the Spokane Symphony Sunday at the Fox Theater, his focus will be on the Oscars. Ross will be rooting for Bradley Cooper to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Maestro.”

“It was wonderful seeing the dedication of Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro,’ ” Ross said. “What a wonderful job by Cooper portraying Leonard Bernstein, who was a complicated man.”

The charming Ross worked with Bernstein during the 1980s.

“I was so awkward around Bernstein,” Ross recalled. “For some reason Bernstein brought out all of my awkwardness. He was an emotional, needy guy. He was kind of a wreck when I was around him. I tried to keep my distance. I didn’t want to get too close to Bernstein’s flame.

“He was fascinating. Bernstein loved music and human beings. Everyone should see ‘Maestro.’ ”

Ross also believes everyone should experience live music. “Silk Road” is a very different Masterworks production. Ross will conduct Grammy-winning musician, Sandeep Das, who is a tabla virtuoso.

“I don’t know how many people have heard a tabla concerto but it’s a great experience,” Ross said, while calling from New York. “It’s like a language being spoken through an instrument. It has modern sounds but the tabla produces beautiful Indian melodies, which go back many years. Sandeep is an amazing, unique musician.”

The venerable Sri Lankan kicked off his career by working with legendary sitar player Ravi Shankar when he was 17. Das has established himself as one of India’s leading tabla maestros. Das, who has been recording and performing for more than 30 years, has collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble. Bobby McFerrin, Paquito D’Rivera, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony and the Chicago Symphony are some of the musicians and ensembles Das has worked with over the years.

“Spokane is in for a special treat,” Ross said. “This will be different but different is good.”

Spokane Symphony Conductor James Lowe, who is an old friend of Ross, asked his buddy to return for a Masterworks.

“I was teaching at Juilliard and Jim would hang out at our labs with his girlfriend, who was in the conducting program,” Ross said. “Jim and I became friends and he invited me out to Spokane last year. I got to know the spirit of the city, and it’s a place I very much look forward to coming back to with a very special program.”