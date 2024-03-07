Pedro de la Vega to miss 6-8 weeks, adding to Sounders’ injury woes to start season

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Seattle Sounders midfielder Pedro de la Vega will be out 6-8 weeks due to a right hamstring injury, coach Brian Schmetzer said Tuesday.

The young designated player initially suffered the injury while training with Argentina’s U23 national team in January. But de la Vega also injured his left hamstring when he joined Seattle in Marbella, Spain later that month for preseason training camp. Both were originally regarded as minor.

De la Vega, 23, was able to sub on in the second half of the Sounders’ season-opening loss at Los Angeles FC in February. He scored Seattle’s lone goal from the spot in the 2-1 result. The playmaker made his MLS debut start in the goalless draw against Austin FC last week at Lumen Field, subbing off in the 63rd minute due to the apparent injury.

“There’s some issues there that the trainers want to get right before we proceed,” Schmetzer said. “That certainly was a blow because you saw glimpses of how influential he can be.”

De la Vega is the latest in a rash of injuries the club is managing. Midfielder Joao Paulo (hip) and defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade (fitness) rejoined training. Yeimar will be available to play Saturday when the Sounders (0-1-1) travel to play the Philadelphia Union (0-0-2).

Joao Paulo, Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak (ankle), keeper Stefan Frei (hamstring), midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting (hamstring) and forward Braudilio Rodrigues (hamstring) remain out. Center back Nathan returned to his native Brazil to complete the final process to obtain his U.S. green card and is also unavailable Saturday.

Schmetzer expressed concern about the long list of injuries to begin a season. Baker-Whiting was the only player to suffer his injury during a match. After supposedly healing from the hamstring strain during the 2023 season finale, he reinjured the tendon during the playoff loss to LAFC last November. Schmetzer excused Joao Paulo’s because it was a preexisting condition and Rusnak as part of the risks when playing sports.

“We’ve talked about it internally,” Schmetzer said in debating whether the injuries are coincidence or reflective of how the players are being monitored to remain healthy and available for selection. “Muscular injuries are the ones that teams around the world spend a lot of time and money trying to prevent.”