Police arrest boy suspected of throwing flower pot at downtown Spokane business owner

The suspect accused of throwing a flower pot at a downtown business owner last month was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Spokane police were able to identify the minor thanks to multiple tips provided by the public, according to a police news release.

A group of boys harassed the owner of the nail salon Feb. 24, employees told police.

One of the boys claimed he dropped cash on the floor, accused the owner of picking it up and demanded the owner give back the cash, police said.

The suspect then swiped at a flower pot with his hand, knocking it over, according to video of the incident provided by police. As the owner approached the boy, the boy picked the pot up and threw it at the owner’s head. The owner used his arm to try to block the pot and then chased after the teen.

The boy’s family took him to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.