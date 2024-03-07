Woman wanted on Spokane murder charges arrested in California

A 42-year-old with a warrant out for her arrest for a murder charge in Spokane was arrested in California.

Dané K. Hulings was arrested in Humboldt County in February. Detectives from the Spokane Police Department transported Hulings back to Spokane this week.

Hulings was wanted in connection with the April 2023 stabbing death of Alvin Gallegos, 76.

She told investigators previously that Gallegos had sexually assaulted her son when he was 16 and indicated that was the cause of the stabbing, according to court documents.

Her bond was set at a million dollars following her arraignment on one count of second-degree murder Wednesday.

Her son, Caleb Hulings, 18, was charged with second-degree murder earlier this year.