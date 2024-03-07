WSU’s Greek councils ban alcohol from social events

Frat parties in Pullman are going dry for the foreseeable future.

The Greek fraternity and sorority councils at Washington State University have signed a joint executive order that puts a “temporary pause on all social events involving alcohol.”

The order, signed by Panhellenic Council President Kynseth Mann and Interfraternity Council President Zachary Mayer, said risk management protocols have been ineffective amid an increase in medical calls from substance abuse at social events.

The councils are student-led organizations that oversee the Greek system.

WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said the councils identified the issue and came to this decision on their own.

“This is not something the university imposed on the sororities and fraternities,” Weiler said.

The ban will be in effect “until the Interfraternity and Panhellenic Executive Councils feel that an adequate and actionable plan has been implemented,” the order said. It can only be lifted by another joint resolution.

Fraternities or sororities found violating the order will be subject to disciplinary hearings by the Greek Standards Board.

The new policy includes exceptions for “non-social oriented events,” such as chapter meetings and service events, or special events that can be appealed to the councils.

The two councils said in a news release that they would evaluate every chapter’s risk management policy and procedures, and clarify expectations regarding guests and alcohol consumption.

“The university commends the councils for acknowledging the concerns and taking proactive steps on their own to address the issue,” Weiler said. “Their actions are an example of responsible leadership and demonstrate their commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of their members.”

WSU has investigated numerous Greek organizations in the last few years for incidents involving alcohol, including for hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Last month, the university suspended the Theta Chi fraternity for three years following an investigation that determined that new members were hazed in fall 2022 and the fraternity furnished alcohol to minors in January 2023 – the same month 19-year-old freshman pledge Luke Tyler died by suicide. His family alleged that fraternity hazing contributed to his death.