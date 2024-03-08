3 people shot during argument at Spokane Valley apartment

From staff reports

Three people were shot, including a teenager who suffered life-threatening injuries, early Friday morning at an apartment in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of South Bowdish Road just after 12:30 a.m., Spokane Valley police said in a news release. A neighbor reported hearing an argument and shots fired.

According to the initial police investigation, a man and a male in his teens came to the apartment and met two other men, and an argument arose “possibly concerning drugs,” police said in the news release.

The male in his teens was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Two men also were shot. A fourth man fled the scene and is not believed to have been injured.

No arrests have been made, police said. Police did not release the name of the man who fled the scene or say whether he is a suspect.