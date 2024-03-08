Big Sky Women’s Basketball Tournament: Plenty of challenges await top-seeded Eastern Washington

Jacinta Buckley’s return from injury gives Eastern Washington another impactful player heading into the Big Sky tourney. (Courtesy/EWU athletics)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona are the clear-cut No. 1 and No. 2 women’s teams in the Big Sky Tournament bracket, and they have the advantage of playing on the second, fourth and fifth days of the event if all goes to seed.

But they are hardly guaranteed. Last year’s bracket was won by No. 3 Sacramento State, and the No. 1 seed in the last five tournaments has twice missed the championship game entirely.

Here’s a look at the three favorites – as well as a dark horse – as the conference shifts its action to Boise this weekend.

Eastern Washington (No. 1)

Overall record (Big Sky): 26-5, 16-2

Last six games: 6-0

Impact player: Jacinta Buckley, Sr. (9.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 17 blocks)

Chance they win it all: 45%

Discussion: The Eagles’ leading trio of Jamie Loera, Aaliyah Alexander and Jaleesa Lawrence are certainly impactful, but Buckley’s return from injury could be the difference maker for EWU. She gives them steady defense, leadership and versatility to go with senior Milly Knowles and junior Jaydia Martin. The Eagles win primarily by defending: They lead the Big Sky in scoring defense (55.8 ppg), opponent field-goal shooting (36.5%) and opponent 3s (29.3%).

Northern Arizona (No. 2)

Overall record (Big Sky): 23-8, 15-3

Last six games: 5-1

Impact player: Sophie Glancey, So. (15.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 35 blocks)

Chance they win it all: 35%

Discussion: Yes, there is the 25-point loss at EWU and the 16-point defeat at SSU aside. But the Lumberjacks have been mostly great, winning nine conference games by double digits. They lead the conference in scoring (75.9 ppg) and free-throw shooting (77.7%), and they rank second in turnover margin (plus-2.52).

Montana (No. 3)

Overall record (Big Sky): 21-8, 13-5

Last six games: 5-1

Impact player: Carmen Gfeller, Gr. (13.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 35 blocks)

Chance they win it all: 10%

Discussion: On the same side of the bracket as NAU, Montana split with the Lumberjacks. The Grizzlies rank second in the conference in scoring (72.3 ppg) and shooting (43.1%). Plus, they shoot the 3 better than anyone else in the Big Sky (38.1%), and their scoring runs deep, with four players averaging at least 10 points.

Idaho (No. 6)

Overall record (Big Sky): 15-15, 8-10

Last six games: 3-3

Impact player: Kennedy Johnson, Jr. (13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 46 steals)

Chance they win it all: 5%

Discussion: Northern Colorado (fifth seed) may be the better call as dark horse, but the Vandals are deep, with seven players averaging more than 20 minutes a game. That can be important when playing three games in (potentially) three days. They also defend well, ranking third in the conference in opponent field-goal percentage (38.1) and second against the 3 (29.8).