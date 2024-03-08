College baseball: WSU opens Pac-12 play with 7-1 win over Utah

Four Washington State batters had multiple-hit games to back a solid outing from starting pitcher Grant Taylor, and the Cougars opened Pac-12 Conference play with a 7-1 win over Utah on Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

WSU (8-4, 1-0 Pac-12) broke a 1-all tie on outfielder Nate Swarts’ RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cougars had three consecutive singles to open the fifth. Designated hitter Casen Taggart and catcher Jacob Morrow followed with RBI flyouts, and first baseman Joey Kramer hit an RBI single to cap the three-run inning.

WSU added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth on infielder Kyle Russell’s double and another sac fly from Taggart.

Taylor (3-0) kept the Ute bats in check. The senior right-hander allowed one run on five hits while striking out five over six innings. Reliever Kaden Wickersham didn’t allow a hit in 2⅔ innings .

Russell, Kramer, Swarts and outfielder Alan Shibley had two hits apiece for WSU. Swarts hit two doubles.

WSU totaled 10 hits against five for Utah (9-4, 0-1). Utes starter Merit Jones (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits in four innings.

The teams play again at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota 8, Gonzaga 5: Ike Mezzenga hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth, lifting the visiting Golden Gophers (6-6) to a nonconference win over the Bulldogs (2-10) at Patterson Baseball Complex.

With the score tied at 5 in the ninth, the Gophers put runners aboard on a throwing error and a two-out intentional walk. Mezzenga sent the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall, and the Zags went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.

Gonzaga first baseman Jace Phelan hit a three-run homer with one out in the first. The Bulldogs led 4-1 after five innings, but Minnesota scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie it. Zags outfielder Vincent Temesvary hit a solo homer in the sixth.

The Bulldogs were outhit 8-4. Temesvary went 2 for 4 to lead the hosts.

Bulldogs starter Daniel Sotelo struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on three hits over five innings. Reliever Payton Graham (0-3) took the loss, surrendering three runs – all unearned – on three hits over 2⅓ innings.

Gophers starter Will Semb gave up three runs on two hits, striking out seven and walking four over five innings. Closer Seth Clausen (1-0) pitched the final 1⅓ innings, striking out every batter he faced.

Minnesota evened the series at one win apiece. The teams meet for the finale at 1 p.m. Saturday.