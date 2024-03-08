Daylight saving time begins Sunday; efforts to outlaw the switch have failed in recent years

Sunday marks the first of two time changes for Washingtonians this year, despite previous legislative efforts that would have outlawed the twice-yearly switch.

At 2 a.m., residents across the state and most Americans will “spring forward” into daylight saving time, losing an hour of sleep but gaining an hour of daylight. Hawaii, Arizona and multiple U.S. territories are alone in their decision to not observe daylight saving time.

While most agree on ending the biennial switch, there’s not a clear consensus on whether year-round standard time or year-round daylight time, which comes with later sunrises and sunsets, is preferred.

In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law to make daylight saving time permanent in Washington. Without Congress’ approval, however, federal law only permits states to implement standard time year-round. Congress did not act on this proposal, so Washington continued its long-standing tradition of changing clocks.

Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, took the debate into his own hands during this year’s legislative session. He proposed a bill to “ditch the switch” indefinitely, aiming to implement Pacific Standard Time year-round with hopes of motivating Congress to act on the 2019 law.

He said “the rhythms of life go better” if people don’t have to change their clocks, because the switch can lead to a greater risk of heart attacks, more workplace injuries and a disrupted sleep cycle.

The bill failed to advance out of committee this year, leaving Washingtonians stuck with the time change. But how did this nationwide phenomenon start?

Competing theories suggest Benjamin Franklin was the first to propose a time shift, though what is known dates back to World War I, followed by the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

Germany adopted daylight saving time during the war in an attempt to save energy, with other countries, including the United States, following soon after, according to the Associated Press.

During the Second World War, the United States adopted daylight saving time again, this time year-round. Following the war, however, time inconsistencies spread throughout the nation, pushing Congress to pass the Uniform Time Act.

This law allows states to choose whether they participate in daylight saving time and establishes set dates for when the time shift begins and ends, spanning from March 10 to Nov. 3. It also allows states to exempt themselves from daylight saving time but doesn’t allow them to adopt daylight saving time year-round without congressional approval.

Americans attempted year-round daylight saving time in 1974 under a law signed by President Richard Nixon to reduce energy consumption. The legislation was reversed, however, after 10 months due to the dislike of dark mornings and minimal energy savings.

Congress is aware of the issue, with recent proposals to end the biennial clock change. In 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act hoping to establish permanent daylight saving time across the U.S. The bill stalled in the House of Representatives, however, and did not reach the president’s desk.

Regardless of state and nationwide efforts to adopt a single time system, Washingtonians will continue to switch their clocks every March and November for the foreseeable future.