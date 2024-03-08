Mariners reach agreement with free-agent reliever Ryne Stanek

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — With several expected key contributors to their projected bullpen working their way through some arm issues and none of the remaining relievers in camp distinguishing themselves thus far, the Mariners decided to grab the best reliever remaining on the free-agent market.

MLB sources confirmed the Mariners have reached an agreement with right-hander Ryne Stanek on a one-year, $4 million MLB contract. The deal also features the potential for $2 million in performances incentives.

He is expected to report to the team’s complex here Saturday and take a physical before signing his contract.

Stanek, 31, made 55 appearances for the Astros last season, posting a 3-1 record and 4.09 ERA. In 50 2/3 innings, he struck out 51 with 21 walks.

The Mariners had some interest in Stanek early in the offseason. But the initial asking price was a little too high. When they acquired Gregory Santos from the White Sox in a trade late in the season, they thought they’d finalized their bullpen, adding a high-leverage arm to join Matt Brash and Andres Munoz.

However with Santos slowly working his way back from some early shoulder discomfort in spring training and Brash just starting to play light catcher after being shut down with elbow inflammation, the Mariners were lacking in experienced leverage arms to compliment Munoz and lefty Gabe Speier.

Over parts of seven MLB seasons, Stanek has made 338 relief appearances, posting a 10-14 record with a 3.45 ERA. He had a 27.8% strikeout rate and 12% walk rate over 347 innings pitched.

He spent the last three seasons as a set-up man in the Astros bullpen. In 180 appearances, he posted an 8-7 record with a 2.90 ERA with 196 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings pitched.

Per MLB Statcast data, Stanek’s fastball averaged 98.2 mph in 2023 with opponents hitting .216 against the pitch. But his slider and splitfinger were his best pitches, generating a 46.8% and 40% swing-and-miss rate. He allowed a total of two homers off those pitches.

Santos threw a bullpen session Friday morning with manager Scott Servais and Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations, watching intently. It was his first since being shutdown with tightness in his Teres Major muscle. Santos threw all fastballs in the 20-plus pitch session that was under controlled effort. They ranged from 94-95 mph in velocity. In his final pitch, he fired a 97-mph sinker that left Dipoto grinning.

“It was impressive,” Dipoto said.

Santos will likely need two more bullpen sessions where he incorporates his slider and possibly a live batting practice session before pitching in a Cactus League game. There is still a chance he would be ready by opening day on March 28 at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are awaiting to hear what doctors say about right-hander Jackson Kowar. He has been shutdown after feeling soreness in his arm following his last outing on Feb. 28.

Kowar was outstanding in his two outings this spring, showcasing a 98-mph fastball to go with his nasty changeup. The Mariners were impressed with aggressiveness, buying into their “control the zone” mantra and attacking the strikezone. He was likely going to make the team as a middle reliever. But even if he’s cleared by doctors to resume throwing, he won’t be ready to pitch by opening day.