Sheriff’s office seeks person of interest in alleged snowboard theft at Mount Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information about a snowboard stolen last month outside the Mount Spokane Ski lodge.

The snowboard is a GNU Billy Goat X-Temple Cummins, and the mostly white bindings are Flow NX2 Hybrid for an estimated value of about $800, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The snowboard has a purple and blue wolf with a lightning bolt design on it.

A man seen on surveillance footage is a person of interest and may have information regarding the theft, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who can help identify the man or has information about the incident is urged to call Detective Kyle Leavenworth at (509) 477-3110 and reference case No. 10023672.