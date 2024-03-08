Seattle brothers The Canotes will emote live at concert, square dance as documentary about their music will screen at the Magic Lantern

A number of brothers in bands are as well known for their discord as their music. Almost a generation has passed since Ray and Dave Davies have toured as the Kinks. Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis fame have not spoken in years. Even twins Michael and Jay Aston of Gene Loves Jezebel have been at odds for the last decade.

However, Jere and Greg Canote, a pair of identical twins from Seattle who are 72, happily perform their amalgam of Americana, country, folk and swing via guitar and fiddle.

“We’ve just always enjoyed performing and being around each other,” Jere Canote said while calling from Seattle. “We’ve missed out on having those issues.”

Larry Edelman captures the music and the lives of the gifted tunesmiths in “The Canote Twins,” a documentary about their lives and the impact they’ve had on the folk community. Edelman’s journey starts from the twins’ infancy to present-day festivals.

“They’re both such a joy to be around,” Edelman said on a conference call from Denver. “Unlike so many people, Jere and Greg seem to be happy all of the time.”

Greg Canote laughed.

“We are happy,” Greg Canote said. “I think we have extra serotonin. That might explain it.”

“The Canote Twins” will be screened Saturday to a sold-out crowd at the Magic Lantern. However, the Spokane Folklore Society will host a Canote Brothers concert Friday at the Hamilton Studio. And a square and contra dance is planned Saturday at the East Spokane Grange.

The unpredictable Canote Brothers will mix original, old-time and swing tunes. Expect obscure fiddle tunes, swing classics, children’s numbers and left-of-center novelty songs.

“We like to mix it up,” Greg Canote said. “It’s all done in fun.”

The versatile musicians will deliver the tunes via fiddle, guitar, banjo and ukulele.

“We play whatever serves the songs,” Jere Canote said.

The Canote Brothers have been playing and singing old -time music for over 40 years in the Northwest. The twins were guests on Garrison Keillor’s “Prairie Home Companion” multiple times and for nearly 15 years co-hosted a similar radio program dubbed “Sandy Bradley’s Potluck.”

“Maybe part of the reason we’re always so happy is that we’ve always been able to do what we enjoy,” Jere Canote said. “What we do still makes us so happy. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

And now there is a film to document the Canote Brothers’ unusual and extraordinary lives.

“We’re thankful to Larry, who has been such a great friend,” Jere Canote said. “And now we have this amazing film. It’s just wonderful.”