Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Isaiah M. Shipman and Stephanie S. Bergquist, both of Spokane.

Christopher G. Bronsch and Allison A. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Erik D. Gallegos, of Fairchild AFB, and Daniel E. Aguilar, of Westminster, Colorado.

Omar Perez and Jasmine J. Herrell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Clark Property Investments LLC v. Shera Group LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Terrance Nelson, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Brett L. Hay, restitution of premises.

Art Sharpe v. Fuller, Bryce Fuller, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Edward Bumpas, et al., restitution of premises.

William Fayant, et al. v. U.S. Bancorp, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Benson, Brad and Emma

Beck, Marisa and Anthony E.J.

Dockrell, Carolyn L. and Michael S

Ader, Virgil L. and Andrea L.

Villalobos, Sherrie E. and Robert J.

Foster, Nicole A. and Dustin E.

Bell, Franciscus D. and Mundell, Amanda

Young, Stephanie M. and Donald G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Scott H. Greger, 33; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property.

Matthew G. Hargrave, 30; 51 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child, third-degree assault and second-degree assault of a child – domestic violence.

Eric Johnson, 38; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to stalking.

Justin T. Watson, 42; $982.17 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Stephen R. Brown, 42; $3,695.51 restitution, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody, second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jason P. Day, 46; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement, alteration or forgery – certificate of title and attempted third-degree assault.

Anthony J. Walsh, 23; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Joshua S. Kaufman, 32; $600 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Tyrone W. Phillips, 39; 21 months in prison, 21 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

David A. Bennett, 31; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Skylar D. Anderson, 30; 40 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Cody L. Young, 25; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Zachary A. Colson and Catalina R. Colson, Spokane; debts of $307,865.

Tevin T. Sharkey and Amanda L. Sharkey, Spokane; debts of $47,371.

Tate B. Wright, Moses Lake; debts of $37,942.

Lisa McCarthy, Colfax; debts of $24,000.

John E. Matero, Spokane; debts of $19,215.

Viktor I. Karpenko, Spokane; debts of $260,090.

Richard L. Price, Moses Lake; debts of $193,576.

Gabrielle N. McCormick, Spokane; debts not listed.

Anthony W. Abrahamson, Jr. and Shari L. Abrahamson, Wellpinit; debts of $131,567.

Kenneth A. Baker, Spokane; debts of $313,378.

Noel F. Coughlin, Spokane; debts of $35,024.

Nikita J. Countryman, Spokane; debts of $364,131.

H.B. Buckley and Kathy R. Buckley, Deer Park; debts of $198,892.

Scott K. Spear, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jody R. Harding and Phounsavath La Niravanh, Spokane Valley; debts of $145,632.

Emily S. Robinson and Crystal R. Robinson, Spokane; debts of $295,709.

Wage-earner petitions

Paul C. Mueller and Deena A. Mueller, Spokane Valley; debts of $146,507.

Darin Ellington, Moses Lake; debts of $26,032.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas J. Holst, 38; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Alexander C. McCann, 22; 38 days in jail, after being found guilty of lewd conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Irina Y. Nakhabenko, 39; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.